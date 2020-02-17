Volume of Iran-Oman trade exceeds $1 billion

Mohsen Zarrabi on Monday afternoon at the Oman Mining Opportunities meeting at the Iranian Mine House said that Iran's total export to Oman was $146 million in 2013, but last year it reached $728 million.

He added that due to lack of infrastructure, there were various problems in terms of cooperation between the two countries in 2013, but now the infrastructure has been created and its impact on the growth of trade is obvious.

Zarrabi made the remarks that Oman with a five million population is the third in the Middle East in terms of port facilities and the mining sector holds the fifth position in the economy.

He referred to the establishment of a joint chamber between the two countries in 2013, adding that today the main task of this chamber is to facilitate trade and economic relations between Tehran-Muscat, and by 2017 the volume of exports did not increase significantly but now has improved.

Iran and Oman have good relations in the political field and we are trying to reach a higher level of economic relations between the two countries, Zarrabi said.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish