Zionist media: Hamas successful in retaking control of vital areas in Gaza

Hamas has recently regained some of its capabilities and has destroyed the gangs that were looting aid convoys, Yedioth Ahronoth reported some Western officials as saying on Monday.

These Western officials also stressed that Hamas attacked the looters who were attacking humanitarian aid convoys before the Zionist forces.

Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 14 reported a serious security incident involving the Israeli occupying forces in the Gaza Strip.

According to Al-Aqsa TV, the details of this incident are not permitted to be published.

The Israeli media had published the details of a fresh operation by resistance forces in Beit Hanoun in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist regime's Channel 14 reported that Palestinian fighters opened fire on a group of Zionist soldiers in Beit Hanoun, injuring an Israeli soldier in one of the buildings.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its brutal war on Gaza.

