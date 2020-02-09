Iranian film 'Captain 22' shine at Ireland Film Festival

The Silk Road International Film Festival returns to Dublin, Ireland for its eight editions between the 21st & 25th January 2020 screening an exclusive array of world cinema showcasing a rich diversity of features, documentaries, shorts, music videos & student films. The festival is being held in January to coincide with the celebrations of the Chinese New Year.

SRIFF celebrates world cinema where we discover new films and voices from around the world.

'Captain 22' documentary was produced and unveiled 2019, and the story is a narration of the life of a footballer named Ali, who has been rescued from drugs.

Mohsen Bagheri Dastgerdi said that the film is the sixth documentary by Arman Gholipour, a young filmmaker from Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari province. Golipour also won awards from the sports film festivals.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish