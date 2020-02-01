Iranian short film to be screened in Germany

The Landshut Short Film Festival will be held during March 25-30 in Munich.
Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – Iranian short film 'The Feast of the Goat' directed by Saeed Zamanian is to be screened in Landshut Short Film Festival.
The Landshut Short Film Festival will be held during March 25-30 in Munich.
The movie focuses on the fact that children will never forget anything.
