Iranian short film to be screened in Germany

Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – Iranian short film 'The Feast of the Goat' directed by Saeed Zamanian is to be screened in Landshut Short Film Festival.

The Landshut Short Film Festival will be held during March 25-30 in Munich.

The movie focuses on the fact that children will never forget anything.

