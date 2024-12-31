Yemen attacks US, Israeli targets via drones, missiles

Saree said in a statement on Tuesday that Yemen has carried out two military operations to support the Palestinian people and in response to the US-UK-Israeli aggressions against the Arab country.

In a first operation, the Yemeni Armed Forces attacked Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv in the occupied territories with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, the statement said.

Saree said the Yemenis had also attacked a power plant in southern occupied Quds with Zulfaqar missile as part of a second operation, adding that that both operations had been successful.

He said the Yemeni navy and drone forces had also targeted the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) with a large number of drones and cruise missiles to thwart a planned US military attack on Yemen.

The spokesman said the Yemeni Armed Forces have increased their readiness to fight any threats from the United States and the Israeli regime.

Yemen has repeatedly said that attacks and pressure campaigns by Western governments could never force the Arab country to withdraw its support from the Palestinian nation.

In addition to its missile attacks on the Israeli regime, Yemen has been targeting Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied Palestinian territories since November last year to support the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

1483**4261