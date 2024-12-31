Iran appoints new representative to OPEC

In his new post, Mousavi will also serve as Iran’s national representative to the International Energy Forum (IEF) and Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Mousavi replaced Afshin Javan who had served as Iran’s representative to OPEC.

Mousavi was born in 1967 and holds a MA in Political Science and PhD in Strategic Management.

Iranian Oil Minister on November 6, 2024, had appointed Mousavi as his deputy for international and commercial affair. He had previously served as the caretaker of the International Affairs Department at the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum.

6125**9417