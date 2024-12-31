Several Zionist settlers injured after Yemen’s drone attack on Israel

The launch of Yemen’s ballistic missiles toward Tel Aviv frightened the Zionists and led to the closure of Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied territories, Palestinian news agency Samaa reported on Tuesday.

After the attack, the Hebrew-language media reported that over two million settlers ran for shelter.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army spokesperson claimed that the regime had intercepted one of the missiles launched from Yemen.

On the latest developments in Israel, a member of the political bureau of the Yemeni movement Ansarullah Hazam al-Assad wrote on his X account early today that Yemen will keep surprising Israel until the regime stops its aggression and military operations against Gaza.

In a related development, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on threats to international security and peace in Israel and Yemen on Monday.

The Yemeni armed forces have repeatedly said that attacks and pressure campaigns by Western governments could never force the Arab country to withdraw its support from the Palestinian nation.

