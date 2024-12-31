Over 13k Israeli forces have received rehabilitation services since start of Gaza war

Since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, approximately 8,500 individuals were admitted for physical injuries, while around 5,200 sought help for psychological issues, as reported by IRNA from an Israeli regime’s public broadcaster on Monday.

The Israeli so-called ministry of defence's rehabilitation sector is registering approximately 1,000 new cases of injured individuals each month.

Fifty-one percent of those seeking help are under the age of 30, and 43% are reported to be suffering from psychological trauma.

As the conflict persists, the regime faces increasing international scrutiny. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes, including the use of starvation as a weapon against the people of Gaza.

Israeli officials have admitted that after 452 days of conflict, they have yet to achieve their objectives of dismantling Hamas and securing the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

