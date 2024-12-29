Israeli soldier killed in northern Gaza Strip

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the incident occurred just hours after an anti-Israeli vehicular attack near the "Ashkelon" train station in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Initial reports indicated that two Israeli soldiers were injured in the attack, with one in critical condition. Some Israeli sources later confirmed the death of one of the soldiers involved.

However, conflicting accounts have emerged, with certain sources claiming that the incident was not an anti-Israeli attack but rather a traffic accident.

Earlier on Friday, an Israeli woman was killed in an anti-Zionist operation carried out by cold weapon in Tel Aviv.

9341**2050