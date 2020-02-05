Excellency of Iran's cinema

Born on February 4, 1935, in the capital city of Tehran, the Iranian artist started his vocation in 1952 and made his debut as an actor in the feature ‘The Cow’ (1969) directed by Dariush Mehrjui.

"I began my acting career when I was a high school student. A friend of mine named Bahman Farsi persuaded me to cooperate with him in a theater at the time," the 85-year-old star reminisced.

Nasairian has appeared in numerous film productions such as 'Sarbedaran’, ‘Kamal-ol-Molk’, ‘Mirza Nowruz's Shoes’, ‘Captain Khorshid’ and ‘Scent of Joseph’s Shirt’.

He won the best supporting actor award for ‘Buffoon’ directed by Homayoun Ghanizadeh at the 37th edition of the prestigious Fajr Film Festival in 2018.

Although he sees himself as more of an actor, Nasirian could be regarded as one of the most accomplished artists on stage.

Inspired by late Sadegh Hedayat, he penned 10 plays and won a prize for writing the play ‘Nightingale in Love’ in 1957.

The winner of Crystal Simorgh ( Phoenix ) was also honored as an Iranian 'Everlasting Name' for his cultural work in 2001-2002.

