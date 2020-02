Organizers of the Festival have prepared necessary technical devices for the disabled and blind people to watch the movies.

The plan is on show in Iran Mall Cineplex specialized sections for the people.

The disabled and blind people will pay half-price for the ticket and transportation has been provided from Sadeqieh Metro Station to Iran Mall Cineplex.

A film titled "Amphibious" will be screened in Iran Mall Cineplex for them.

