Foreign tourists coming to Semnan province rise up by 26%

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Mohammad Taherian said that German tourists coming to Semnan province stood at the second standing in terms of the number of foreign tourists.

He said that during the past 10 months of the current Iranian year (starting from March 2019), the number of foreign tourists coming to Semnan province increased by 26%, indicating that tourism in Semnan province is on the path of prosperity and economic development.

Semnan Province is in the north of Iran and its center is Semnan with an area of 96,816 square kilometers and stretches along the Alborz mountain range and borders to Dasht-e Kavir desert in its southern parts. Tang-e-Roozbeh Spring, Namak Dareh Mineral Spring, Talkhab Mineral Spring, Gol Roodbar River, Forests and Deserts, Semnan Jame’ Mosque , Sorkheh Water Reservoir, Qoli Bath, Saroo Castles, Sheikh Alaodowleh Bazaar and Semnan Bazaar are some of Semnan province's tourist attractions.

*** Wonders of Semnan salt caves

Although difficult to access, salt caves of Semnan Province are not only among the most enchanting natural wonders of Iran but are also renowned for their therapeutic and antibacterial features.

Salt therapy is one of the newest methods of treatments. Some physicians believe that inhaling air that contains salt helps relieve joint pains and contributes to the healing of bruises and inflammations.



Salt crystals, salt domes and salt caves in the province come in different colors such as green, azure blue and purple. They can provide a great source of earnings if more investments are made in them.



Salt caves have been converted to hostels in China and in some European countries. Salt crystals are also sold as decorative objects in these countries, generating revenues of billions of dollars.



Salt mines of Semnan are apparently still unprepared to receive tourists although Semnan Province is one of the biggest producers of salt in Iran.



Some tourism experts believe that establishing a clinic that offers sessions in salt therapy, or halotherapy, and other types of treatments that are associated with salt will go a long way in increasing the number of tourist arrivals.

*** Khar Touran Desert: Missing Africa in Iran

Khar Touran Desert, known as Iranian Africa, is a unique place where the tourists enjoy both the pleasure of hiking exercise and the pleasure of visiting wildlife in Iran.

The Khar Touran National Park is the second-largest protected area in Iran which include rare animal and plant species, Moreover, it is known as the second biosphere after Serengeti in the world.

The biosphere reserve of Khar Touran National Park with an area about 1470,640 hectares became the largest one in Iran. The total area of this region separated into three major part as follows: Eight percent belongs to the national park, 17 percent belongs to the wildlife, and 75 percent belongs to the protected area. Khar Touran National Park is known as the Africa of Iran.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish