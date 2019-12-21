UN official says int'l body has solutions for climate change

United Nations Information Center's Head of Office in Tehran Maria Dotsenko said on Saturday that the UN climate change consequences will affect 350 million people all around the world.

She made the remark in a meeting in Semnan.

She added that the UN is trying to find solutions to tackle climate change and needs cooperation of all states.

Dotsenko mentioned that the Iranian government and the UN helped recuperate Lake Urmia as one example of such cooperation.

