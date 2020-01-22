Mousavieh School, Qajar monument in North Central Iran

Mousavieh School dating back to Qajar era (about 200 years ago), also known as the School of Agha or the Seminary of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) in Damghan City North Central Iran, with registration No. 2749 with the National Register of Iran Cultural Heritage. Semnan, Iran, January 22, 2020. IRNA/Meisam Esmaeili.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish