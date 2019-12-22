Iran originator of idea of ​​peace, confrontation with violence in world

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the "Photo and Historical Documents of Iran-United Nations Cooperation" Exhibition at Koomesh Semnan Cultural Hall, Maria Dotsenko said that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to play a leading role in promoting peace, friendship and dialogue with its global initiatives.

The official noted that one of Iran's initiatives was the idea of ​​"Dialogue among Civilizations" supported by the UN General Assembly and declared 2001 as the year of "dialogue among civilizations".

The head of the United Nations Information Center in Tehran referred to the initiatives of Hassan Rouhani, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as "The World against Violence and Extremism", which was clearly supported by the United Nations and General Assembly members.

The strong commitment of the government and other stakeholders to work closely with UN agencies reflects Iran's continued support for this global organization and its practical engagement with the system to address critical issues, Dotsenko made the remark.

The head of the United Nations Information Center in Tehran highlighted that over the past 74 years, the United Nations system, as the ultimate and global symbol, has provided its services through member states in a way that promotes conditions of justice worldwide along with sustainable development, rebuild trust in fundamental human rights, freedom, social progress, and better living standards and maintain international peace and security and promote economic and social growth.

