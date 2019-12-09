Dec 9, 2019, 4:30 PM
Iranian city to host UN-Iran photo exhibition

Tehran, Dec 9, IRNA- An exhibition of photos and documents demonstrating the history of UN-Iran cooperation over the past 73 years is scheduled to be held in Semnan Province during December 22-26.

Head of the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran Maria Dotsenko is to take part in the event.

Some 55 photos and documents of prominent Iranian figures playing active role at UN events and the visit made by seven UN chiefs as well as a number of projects implemented in Iran by the UN are to be on public display. 

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and the United Nations Information Center are among main organizers of the exhibition.

