UN-Iran photo exhibition opens in N Iran

The exhibition is underway in Semnan Province until December 26.

Head of the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran Maria Dotsenko attended the event.

Some 54 photos and documents of prominent Iranian figures playing an active role at UN events and the visit made by seven UN chiefs as well as a number of projects implemented in Iran by the UN will be on public display.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and the United Nations Information Center are among the main organizers of the exhibition.

7129**2050

