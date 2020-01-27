Shahroud Museum in Mid-Eastern Iran

Shahrood Museum is a two-story building, architectured to the style of the late Qajar and early Pahlavi reigns. The museum comprises two sections, named as archaeology and anthropology. This museum has two sections of archeology and anthropology with more than 800 pieces of historical artifacts and its oldest museum is stone and bone tools dating back 8,000 years ago to the Chakhmaq hill of Shahrood, in Semnan Province. Semnan, Iran, January 27, 2020. IRNA/Abed Mirmasoumi.

