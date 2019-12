'When the Moon Was Full' by Narges Abyar, 'Cold Sweat' by Soheil Beiraghi, 'Orange Days' by Arash Lahooti as well as ‘The Warden’ by Nima Javidi will go on screen at the event.

Also, the documentary 'Finding Farideh' co-directed by Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Ataei, ‘Old Men Never Die’ by Reza Jamali, ‘6.5 Per Meter’ by Saeed Roustaee and 'The Stranger' by Bahram Tavakoli are to be screened during the Week.

