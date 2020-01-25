Iran parliament to pass legislation to thwart US unlawful measures

Iranian MPs will discuss bills to counter the United States’ anti-Iranian measures in open sessions to be held on the next three days, IRNA parliamentary correspondent said.

The bills include legislation to require Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance to encourage producing anti-American movies, establish a museum to exhibit US crimes, deny entry to Iran to journalists affiliated to the media complying with US sanctions, and require the government to support Iranian persons and entities harmed by US actions.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Iran nuclear deal on May 2018 in total disregard of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Since then, Washington has spared no effort to damage Iran’s economy and the livelihood of Iranian people.

US is also responsible for refusing to respect the provisional measures introduced by the Hague-based International Court of Justice requiring the US Administration not to inflict damages on Iranian economy.

ICJ introduced the provisional measures after Iran initiated proceedings with the UN Court of Justice against the US unlawful sanctions lifted by the UNSC Resolution 2231.

The parliament will also hear National Security and Foreign Policy Commission’s report on implementation of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

