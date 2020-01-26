Iran announces readiness for holding preventive preservation courses of monuments

"We are ready in this research center to develop joint cooperation in various fields, especially in museum discussions," Behrouz Omrani told the new head of the ECO Institute of Culture Sarvar Bakhti.

Today, tourism is one of the top priorities in the world, which not only makes nations recognized but is also important for the preservation of ancient sites, museums, and historic homes, he said.

Omrani emphasized that the Institute for Cultural Heritage and Tourism is ready to implement joint programs in line with previous agreements with the ECO Cultural Institute and noted that "we are ready to jointly host courses on preventive preservation in the member countries of this institute".

He stated that joint preventive preservation courses should be continued in line with the Institute's first preventive preservation meeting in collaboration with the ECO Institute in January 2016.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish