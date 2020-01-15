Leader highlights role of Jihad, resistance spirit in shaping future generations

The Leader made the remarks during a meeting with members of the Congress of Two Thousand Martyrs of Bushehr Province here on Wednesday.

He recommended the officials in charge of the event to take necessary measures to make the spirit of jihad and resistance institutionalized so that it will be the definitive path for successive generations.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the province of Bushehr as a sensitive and rich area with much ​​military pride.

Noting that the province has endured threats from Iranian enemies for many years, he said that guided by religious scholars and the sacrifices of high-ranking martyrs such as Rais Ali Delvari, it stood firm against these invasions.

Referring to the bravery of the combatants who fought for Islam as Mujahideen and the defenders of the country's security, he said the names of such provincial heroes as Rais Ali Delvari, in his fight against aggressive Britain, should be preserved and the media and cultural bodies must work to promote and deepen the idea of ​​jihad by indexing the great jihadist figures.

Rais Ali Delvari Museum, which was the house of the Iranian independence and freedom fighter, is located in the city of Delvar in Tangestan County in Bushehr Province.

The building was dedicated to the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran by the heirs of the great anti-colonial warrior.

House of Rais Ali Delvari covers an area about 4,000 square meters and was built during the final years of Qajar in 1286 SH. White and short walls of this house are also a symbol of the history of the Iranian Constitution Revolution which shine brightly under the sunlight of Delvar.

