Iran, Germany sign contract on maritime research

During the meeting which was held with the attendance of faculty member of the Iranian National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science Farzaneh Momtazi and head of the crustacean department of Natural History Museum Oliver Kelman, both sides discussed crustaceans in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Elaborating on the research, Momtazi said the data base will pave the way for identification of amphipods

The joint reach will also pave the way for transferring science and technology from Germany to Iran.

The Leibniz Association is a union of German non-university research institutes from various disciplines. As of 2019, 95 non-university research institutes and service institutions for science are part of the Leibniz-Gemeinschaft.

The Iranian National Center for Oceanography (INCO) was established in 1992 according to the agreement between the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology of Islamic Republic of Iran and UNESCO.

