General Soleimani commemorated in Turkey, South Africa

Several people in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday gathered in front of Iran’s consulate in the city to commemorate General Soleimani, carrying photos of the late general and flowers in hand.

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander and his companions were targeted by a US army attack upon the direction of President Donald Trump in Baghdad on January 3.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently said that the US assassination of General Soleimani has heightened tensions to rise in the region and killing a senior commander of a state would not go unanswered.

On another occasion, several cultural and political personalities of South Africa attended the commemoration ceremony of General Soleimani held Friday night in Cape Town.

Siraj Desai, a High Court judge, Nazier Paulsen, member of the South African parliament and Dr. Anwar Naghiyah, the founder of Palestine Museum, gave a speech to the audience at this ceremony.

In response to the martyrdom of General Soleimani, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Cops on Wednesday carried out a missile attack on Ein al-Assad Airbase in Iraq which hosts the US forces.

