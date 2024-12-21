Supreme Leader’s advisor meets with Chinese envoy to Iran

Cong Peiwu and Larijani held their meeting on Saturday.

It took place three days after the Chinese diplomat met with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s deputy president for strategic affairs.

Zarif and Cong Peiwu discussed Tehran-Beijing relations and their cooperation on international issues, as well as strategic interactions between the two countries.

Both officials stressed the importance of implementing the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and China.

The two also discussed the ongoing developments in West Asia, including in Syria, with both expressing concern over activity by extremist groups and calling for effective cooperation to protect regional security.

