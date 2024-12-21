Azerbaijan’s Aliev thanks Pezeshkian for support on D-8 membership

In separate letters to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for Iran and Turkiye's support of Azerbaijan's membership in the D-8 organization.

He noted that this firm support reflects the friendly relations and strong cooperation between Azerbaijan and all D-8 member states, demonstrating unity and solidarity.

Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan, alongside all member states, will contribute to upholding the fundamental principles of the D-8, deepening cooperation within the organization, advancing common interests, strengthening Islamic solidarity, and transforming it into a great power.

He expressed hope that the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, will continue to strengthen in the future, benefiting both countries and their peoples.

The D-8, established in 1997 to bolster economic collaboration, includes Iran, Turkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.

3266**2050