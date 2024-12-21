Dec 21, 2024, 8:18 PM
News ID: 85696544
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Azerbaijan’s Aliev thanks Pezeshkian for support on D-8 membership

Dec 21, 2024, 8:18 PM
News ID: 85696544
Azerbaijan’s Aliev thanks Pezeshkian for support on D-8 membership

Tehran, IRNA - President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliev has expressed gratitude to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for his support of Azerbaijan's membership in the Organization of Eight Developing Islamic Countries (D-8).

In separate letters to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for Iran and Turkiye's support of Azerbaijan's membership in the D-8 organization. 

He noted that this firm support reflects the friendly relations and strong cooperation between Azerbaijan and all D-8 member states, demonstrating unity and solidarity.

Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan, alongside all member states, will contribute to upholding the fundamental principles of the D-8, deepening cooperation within the organization, advancing common interests, strengthening Islamic solidarity, and transforming it into a great power.

He expressed hope that the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, will continue to strengthen in the future, benefiting both countries and their peoples.

The D-8, established in 1997 to bolster economic collaboration, includes Iran, Turkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.

3266**2050

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .