Al-Qassam warns Israelis Netanyahu doesn’t care about captives

Al-Qassam made the warning on Saturday in a two-part picture it released, which shows Netanyahu’s son Yair in Miami Beach and a person below, who symbolizes a captive.

The group attached to its picture a message in Hebrew, English and Arabic that says “Yair is in Miami far from danger. What else can compel Netanyahu to accept a comprehensive deal?”

The warning comes as the Israeli prime minister is facing growing criticism at home for refusing to clinch a deal with Hamas to establish a ceasefire in war-ravaged Gaza in exchange for the release of dozens of captives still held by the Palestinian resistance group.

The regime began its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023 after Hamas launched its unprecedented Al Aqsa Storm Operation on the southern parts of Israeli-occupied territories earlier that day and took some 250 people captives, including Israelis and non-Israelis.

Around 100 people remain in captivity, while the rest have either been released or killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

