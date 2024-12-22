Yemenis not afraid of expanding war domain: Ansarullah official

It is America and the Zionist regime that should be afraid of the escalation of war because the result will not be in their favor as their interests and benefits are widespread in the region, Hizam al-Assad said in an interview with an IRNA reporter on Sunday morning.

America's interests in the region are widespread, and the Zionist regime also depends on the equation of security, military superiority, and deterrence, which no longer exists, he underscored.

Assad emphasized that American, British, and Zionist aggression against Yemen is a sign of their defeat and confusion, and said: “We have no concerns about Yemen's military potential and capabilities”.

He continued by saying that Yemen's military capabilities are designed for the most difficult war conditions, and Yemen's weapons are also kept in the safest places.

The Ansarullah official also said that Yemen is today producing advanced weapons with the latest technologies, one of which is the hypersonic ballistic missiles that have bypassed all monitoring and interception systems of the Zionist and American regimes.

The Zionist regime should expect more severe punishment if it continues its genocide in Gaza and maintain its siege of the Strip, Assad warned.

In a previous interview, Assad said that the Zionist enemy had opened “the gates of hell for itself by targeting Yemen’s Hudaydah port, warning that the ports and military installation deep in the occupied Palestinian territories will come under the fire of the Yemeni army.

Assad has also issued a stark warning to some Arab countries, saying they had crossed the red lines by supporting the Zionist enemy and opening land corridors to replace the Red Sea and opening their airspace and calling Hamas a terrorist.

