Resistance groups demand PA forces stop Jenin operations

According to a report by IRNA on Saturday night citing the Palestine Today news agency, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine announced in a joint statement that the recent PA operations in Jenin only serve the interest of the Zionist regime.

These three groups emphasized the need for the PA forces to withdraw from the city of Jenin and its refugee camp and lift the siege on it.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front also called for the formation of a national committee by including all Palestinian groups to end the aggression on Jenin and prevent the spread of these incidents to other areas of the West Bank.

The groups, in its statement emphasized the preservation of the blood of the nation, the resistance, and the weapons of Palestine.

At the same time as the genocide of the Palestinian people is being carried out by the Zionist regime with the support of the United States, the Palestinian people need a unified position to defeat the enemy plots, they said.

Hamas had also denounced PA security operations in the Jenin refugee camp in a previous statement calling it illegal and crime against Palestinian living in the camp.

Palestinian Authority security forces raided the Jenin camp two weeks ago, resulting in a fierce clash with resistance fighters.

The events in Jenin camp began with the arrest of Ibrahim Tubasi and Imad Abu Al-Haija by the PA security forces earlier this month. The Jenin Battalion captured some PA vehicles as bargaining chips in demanding their release.

Fighting between resistance fighters and PA forces are frequent in the cities in the northern part of the West Bank, especially Jenin and Tulkarm, coinciding with the ongoing invasions by the occupation forces, settler attacks and the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The PA security services are accused of arresting those wanted by the Israeli occupation, further complicating the situation in the occupied West Bank, which has witnessed a significant increase in attacks by the Israeli armed forces and settlers since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

