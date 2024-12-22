Zionist backers complicit in aggression against Yemen: FM

To conclude; any country that supports the Zionist regime in any way in its aggression against Sanaa is an accomplice in this aggression and must accept the consequences of this decision, Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer wrote on his X social media platform on Sunday morning.

His comments followed yet another airstrike on Sana’a that was claimed by the US after media speculation that the attack was actually launched by the Zionist regime.

The Zionist backers will once realize what mistakes they have made and will pay the price for supporting the genocide in the Gaza Strip, he added.

Earlier, Yemeni Information Minister emphasized in a message that it is clear that the Americans have not learnt lessons yet from their past mistakes.

The Americans insist on being humiliated more and more at the hands of the Yemenis, Hashem Ahmed Abdul-Rahman Sharaf al-Din wrote on his social media account in response to the latest US attacks on Yemen.

Recently, the US and the Zionist regime have intensified their attacks on Yemen’s critical infrastructure in order to pressure the Yemeni army to halt its operation against the Zionist regime.

But Yemenis have pledged repeatedly that their operation against Zionist targets will continue as long as the regime presses ahead with its genocidal campaign in Gaza.

The Yemenis have repeatedly launched drone and missile strikes at Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as well as hit targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza.

They have also targeted American and British warships and vessels in response to the two countries’ unprovoked aggression against Yemen.

4399