Tehran rejects Arab League’s statement on Iranian islands, calling it baseless and unacceptable

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has rejected the claims made in the final statement of the Arab League summit in Baghdad regarding the three Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

In a statement on Monday, Baqaei emphasized that the three Persian Gulf islands are an integral and eternal part of Iran and that Tehran considers raising such an issue in the Arab League summit “unacceptable.”

He further said that any claim on Iran’s trio islands is contrary to the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, which demand respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, as well as the principle of good neighborliness.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman urged the Arab League to take into account “the undeniable historical and geographical realities of the Persian Gulf” and focus on strengthening relations between the regional countries, instead of raising “baseless claims.”

Iran has time and again warned Arab states and their regional political and economic blocs against any unsubstantiated claims regarding the three islands, saying that those claims or statements lack legitimacy and do not change Iran’s legal status or sovereignty over the islands.

