US warplanes hit Yemeni capital, laud explosions reported

US Central Command forces carried out precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a Houthi (Ansarullah) command and control center in Sanaa, the CENTCOM statement said.

The statement continued by claiming that the attacks were carried out with the aim of stopping and reducing operations against warships in the Red Sea.

CENTCOM claimed also claimed that its forces shot down several drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea during this operation.

Earlier news sources reported heavy explosions in some areas of Sana’a amid conflicting reports that Israel had carried out new attacks on the city.

IRNA cited some media reports suggesting on Saturday night that the Atan area in the southwest of Sana’a was targeted by bombing.

According to Yemeni media outlets, Zionist warplanes were spotted flying extensively in the skies of Sana’a.

The Israeli army radio claimed however that the attack was not the work of the regime.

Some sources also said that the attack could have been conducted by the United States.

So far, no report has been published on the exact targets and the extent of the damage and possible casualties.

A military analyst for the Israeli television channel Kan previously said that the Israeli regime is preparing for another attack on Yemen.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli media reported a Yemeni missile attack on a military target in Jaffa (Tel Aviv) and the sounding of warning sirens in Tel Aviv, with the emergency services announcing the injury of 18 Zionists.

The Israeli air defenses were unable to counter the hypersonic missile fired from Yemen.

The Zionist newspaper Ma'ariv wrote that the Yemeni army has fired more than 200 missiles and more than 170 drones at Israeli targets since the start of the regime’s war on Gaza in October 2023.

