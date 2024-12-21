Israelis hold another massive anti-regime demo in Tel Aviv

The mass demonstration in the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night and their call on the Zionist regime get all captives freed from Gaza with a comprehensive agreement is yet another reminder of growing ant-regime sentiment among Israelis.

Saturday’s protest was called by the Zionist opposition leader to pressure the regime's officials to reach an agreement with Hamas to release all prisoners.

We call for demonstrations in Tel Aviv and several other cities this evening (Saturday) and demand an agreement to return the captives, the Association of Families of Zionist Prisoners in Gaza issued a statement simultaneously with Yair Lapid's call for demonstrations.

The demonstrations against Benjamin Netanyahu and his regime came at a time when the latest poll conducted by the newspaper Ma'ariv shows that 74 percent of Zionists living in the occupied territories are in favor of reaching a prisoner exchange agreement.

According to the poll, the Zionist regime should strive to reach a comprehensive agreement to return all its prisoners from Gaza, even if the cost of this agreement is a ceasefire and an end to the war on Gaza.

