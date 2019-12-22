Iran-UN Cooperation Book to be published

Speaking to reporters on Sunday on the sideline of the inauguration of the "Photo and Documentation of 74 years of Iran-United Nations Cooperation" by Semnan Province IRNA in the Koomesh Cultural Hall, Maria Dotsenko said that the purpose of this book is to illustrate Iran's peace with the world through the UN-Iran Cooperation Book and use the photographs displayed at the exhibition for viewing.

Peace is the most important goal pursued by the United Nations and Iran is pursuing this strategy internationally, the official said.

The purpose of the photo exhibition and historical documents of Iran-UN cooperation is to show Iran's activities in the field of friendship, Dotsenko said.

The head of the United Nations Information Center said Iran's peace-building initiatives such as the World Initiative against Violence and Extremism are valuable.

Iran's cooperation with the United Nations and Iran's peace-loving mission to the world cannot be achieved without media assistance, Dotsenko said.

The exhibition "Photographs and Documents of 74 years of Iran-United Nations Cooperation" with the participation of Dotsenko, Head of the UN Information Center in Iran from 22 to 26 December, is held at the Simorgh Gallery in the Koomesh Cultural Complex in Semnan.

In this exhibition, photos from different periods of Iranian-UN cooperation in the political, social and cultural sectors have been exposed.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish