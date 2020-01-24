Chairman of Russia's State Duma to visit Tehran

Vyacheslav Volodin will also meet Iranian Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani. It will be the second meeting of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

The first meeting of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee of Iran and Russia held in the city of Volgograd, Russia, on September 6, 2019, was initiated by the Speakers of the two Parliaments and with the aim to further develop the parliamentary relations, as well as oversee and support the two Parliaments for the development of bilateral relations. It was chaired by the speakers of the two countries' parliaments.

