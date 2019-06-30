Iran's parliamentary delegation departs for Moscow

Massoud Pezeshkian headed a delegation of members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and Iran-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The international conference will be held on July 1-3 for three days, with the participation of Speakers, parliamentary delegations and experts from over 145 countries and international parliamentary groups from all over the world.

Accordingly, the International Conference on the Development of the Parliamentary System includes thematic meetings and round-table discussions at the thematic meetings, the legislature's dialogue on ensuring peace and stability, legislation and the legal framework for the future of the digital world and parliamentary cooperation.

Also at the International Conference on the Development of the Parliamentary System at the five panels, the issues of the role of legislation in reducing poverty and inequality, media wars, legislative cooperation in the field of the environment, the role of youth in the development of parliaments and the role of parliamentarians and parliamentary institutions in international human rights will also be discussed.

The vice-speaker of Iran’s Majlis in this visit will have the bilateral and multilateral meetings and discussions with the heads of the delegates participating in the conference, and some officials of the parliament and government of the Russian Federation on bilateral relations and ways to expand relations.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish