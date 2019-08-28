State Duma MP lauds Zarif's diplomatic innovations

Shamil Soltanov made the remarks in reaction to the latest news about Iran-US relations.

He praised the outcome of Zarif's visit to France at the time of G7 meeting.

Soltanov said that Zarif could get his country's voice heard by the G-7 in Biarritz especially economic interests envisaged by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He added that Iran is trying to remove the limitations made by the US in the way of oil sale and Zarif is pursuing the goal.

He said that Zarif is among the very few foreign ministers in the Middle East that is especially skilled at diplomacy and that helps him out to win in the hardest situations.

Iran kept committed to the deal while the Western party was disloyal to its commitments and the US even quit the deal. Iran's behavior shows that it is a reliable partner but, at the same time, will not let the other party to deceive it, he said.

The former MP of the Russian State Duma said that during the negotiations that led to the 2015 nuclear deal, Zarif proved that he is remarkably skilled at diplomacy, which makes it "unfair" to criticize him. He should be used to instruct the younger diplomats of Iran.

The Russian Muslim expert said, "Unfortunately, the Muslim world is short of politically-skilled politicians."

Muslims should try to eliminate the shortcoming to meet the strategic needs of the Muslim countries, he said.

Soltanov said that the consequence of this problem is clearly seen in some Middle Eastern countries' policies and their yielding to the demands of the enemies of Islam.

Zarif made a brief visit to the French city of Biarritz where G7 members including Japan, Canada, the UK, France, China, Italy, and the US, were having their annual meeting on Sunday. The JCPOA was one the most important issues discussed in the summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron held meetings in this regard with his counterparts, including US president Donald Trump.

Last Friday, Zarif made a visit to Paris at the official invitation of France and met with Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

On the same day, Foreign Ministry spokesman tweeted that Zarif was visiting, Biarritz, France, where G7 is visitng, at the invitation of the French foreign minister to pursue the initiatives by the Iranian and French presidents; he also wrote that there was no meeting with the US delegations.

That was the end; on Sunday, Macron said that Rouhani has announced that he is ready to meet any political leader to secure Iranian people's interests and stated that he is ready to arrange a meeting between Rouhani and Trump, the overture of which must be lifting the arbitrary sanctions on Iran.

Macron said in a joint press conference with Trump that Iran should cooperate with Europe to provide the Persian Gulf with security and stay totally committed to the JCPOA.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish