Iran minister to convey president Rouhani's message to Ukraine

Speaking in the Monday press conference, Mousavi once again sympathized with families of the victims of the air disaster.

He recalled Gaza Day fallen on Sunday this year, saying it was the symbol of Resistance.

He added that Palestine the most important issue for the Muslim World.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to attend World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but, despite the official invitation, he will not participate in WEF.

Referring to recent visit of the Qatari Emir to Iran Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, he said fruitful talks on bilateral, regional and international issues have been held.

He also pointed to Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis's trip to Iran, saying Chairman of the State Duma will travel to Iran in line with diplomacy and parliamentary cooperation.

He noted that Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza arrived in Tehran on Sunday night.

One of the officials of the regional country will also visit Iran on Tuesday, he added.

Mousavi said that recent visit of the foreign minister to New Delhi to attend Raisina Dialogue 2020 was very important during which Zarif held talks with six officials of the European states.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also visited Tehran to confer on regional issues and the role of Pakistan for de-escalation in the region, he said.

He added that Iranian Foreign Minister has held 20 phone conversations with his counterparts.

These talks mainly focused on assassination of the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Ukrainian plane crash.

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

