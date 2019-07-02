Iran favors mechanism to erase injustice in world

Pezeshkian is currently in Moscow at the invitation of Head of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin to participate in the Second International Conference on the Development of the Parliamentary System.

Addressing meeting of the conference's general assembly on Tuesday, he stressed the need for interaction and dialogue for correct law making to achieve peace, stability and security.

Elsewhere in his speech, he referred to prolonged talks on JCPOA and condemned US norm-braking actions and violations of international regulations, saying, "Washington exerted maximum pressure on Iran through exit from the deal and threatens other countries to cut economic ties with Iran."

Pezeshkian also reacted to the unreal and valueless statements UAE parliament speaker who spoke earlier, saying that certain naïve countries in the region are accompanying the US in its wrong path.

"All witnessed that Emirati delegation referred to the three Iranian islands in Persian Gulf and I want to announce that Majlis representative delegation repeats Iran full sovereignty over the three islands and rejects any unreal, illegal and valueless claims in the field," he said.

Iran has always been seeking policy of friendship and good neighborliness with all the neighbors, Pezeshkian, said, adding it's better for the UAE delegation to think about Iran's ideas and innovations for safeguarding security, establishing security and regional cooperation and reducing tension in the region, instead of leveling baseless accusations.

"Such a wrong approach will make creating mutual confidence among the countries difficult and will not contribute to sustainable peace and stability," he said.

Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow on Monday at the head of a delegation of members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and Iran-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish