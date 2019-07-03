Countries capable of settlement of disputes without US meddling

Pezaeshkian left Tehran for Moscow on June 30 at the invitation of Head of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin to participate in the Second International Conference on the Development of the Parliamentary System.

"In Moscow, I met with some of my counterparts; and in the meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Ilyas Umakhanov; I once again raised the US interference sabotaging cooperation and unity of the region," Pezeshkian told IRNA in Moscow.

He said that Iran and Russia are both severely against the US bid to escalate tension in the region and agree that the US has no right to take leadership position for other countries around.

He added that in the other bilateral meetings, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was on the agenda.

"The US unilaterally pulled out of the deal, and then threatened the other signatories of the deal in order to dishearten them to develop trade ties with Iran. The US then sent warship to the Persian Gulf and a spy drone toward Iran."

Hailing Iranian military force and their strong response to the US drone invasion of Iranian airspace, Pezeshkian said that after the incident, Washington deceitfully called for negotiations.

"It was the US to leave the negotiating table, not Iran. Iran stayed loyal to all the commitments and agreements in the framework of the JCPOA. It was their duty to do their commitments."

He said that when they don’t do their commitments, Iran will not tolerate all the pressures single-handedly.

"The signatories of the JCPOA should not expect Iran to be unilaterally loyal to the deal."

Pezeshkian said that if Iran, China and Russia cooperate, the US' bullying and unilateralism will come to an end.

Saying that he had talked to the Chinese about the same agenda, he said that the US is actually disrespecting the Europeans as well; they threaten Europe and the other signatories to the JCPOA with sanctions.

