FM Zarif signs 'Memorial Book' of Sultan Qaboos

Sultan Qaboos of Oman bin Said al Said died after several months of illness at the age of 79, Omani media said on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday Iran is willing to develop friendly relations with Oman.

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with new Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Muscat.

Zarif is currently on a visit to Oman to attend funeral procession of the honorable Sultan Qaboos of Oman.

Zarif expressed his condolences over the demise of the late Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

The Omani Sultanate announced three days of public mourning in the country.

The flag of Oman will also fly half-mast for 40 days as a sign of respect for the deceased leader.

Based on the Oman constitution, the Omani Sultanate council should select a successor in three days after the demise of the Sultan.

Oman under Qaboos bin Said al Said Sultanate had played important diplomatic peace efforts to help resolve regional and international disputes.

