Pakistan PM calls for immediate de-escalation in region

According to PM House statement, Imran Khan made the remarks during a meeting with Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs of Oman, Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Abdullah Assalami.

In the meeting, recent developments in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region were discussed.

“Expressing deep concerns over the evolving situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the imperative of avoiding any further escalation,” the statement said.

​Stressing that war was in nobody’s interest, the Prime Minister called for immediate measures for de-escalation.

Recalling that Pakistan had suffered greatly due to earlier regional conflicts, the Prime Minister made clear that Pakistan would not be part of any conflict in the region.

​The Prime Minister also recalled his earlier efforts for the facilitation of contacts between the US and Iran as well as Iran and Saudi Arabia for peaceful resolution of differences and disputes.

The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan would always be a partner for peace. In this regard, he said Pakistan would continue to play its role in seeking to defuse tensions, prevent conflict, and preserve the peace.

IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, were targeted and assassinated by the US on Friday morning.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US strikes.

