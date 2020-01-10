Defense Min. says US terrorist action true example of state terrorism

Brigadier General Amir Hatami, said in the phone conversation on Friday that the assassination of the senior military official by another country on the territory of a third country is a "great and unprecedented crime".

He underscored that according to the explicit resolution of the UN Security Council, the US action is the true example of state terrorism.

He stated the main cause of tension and instability in the region was the presence of Americans, noting that for de-escalation and establishment of stability and security in the region the occupation and interventionist presence of the US must be ended as soon as possible.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the largest coastal state in the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea, has always played a role in securing regional waters, and those who seek to help tensions and stabilize the region should warn the Americans, who are the cause of insecurity in the region, to leave the region for the sake of stability.

"Japan is ready to play a role of de-escalation and peace and stability in the region," Japanese Defense Minister Tarō Kōno said in the phone call.

He also emphasized his country's decision not to participate in US-led military coalitions in the region.

