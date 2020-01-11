Nation mourns Architect of New Oman

The Omani Sultanate announced three days of public mourning in the country.

The flag of Oman will also fly half-mast for 40 days as a sign of respect for the deceased leader.

Based on the Oman constitution, the Omani Sultanate council should select a successor in three days after the demise of the Sultan.

Oman under Qaboos bin Said al Said Sultanate had played important diplomatic peace efforts to help resolve regional and international disputes.

Meanwhile, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, cousin of the late Sultan was elected as his successor.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said (November 18, 1940-January 11, 2020) was Oman's political figure who played a key role in resolving the issues of the Middle East over the last 40 years.

The Omani King is known for special amity with Iran. Iranians were aware of the Omani King's special attention when Iranian diplomatic relations with the outside world were in difficulty.

Sultan Qaboos traditional friendship with Iran dates back to the 1970s when he sought military assistance from the deposed Shah to confront the insurgency in Oman. Iranian Army helped the Omani King to thwart armed campaign against his rule.

Iranian Army assistance to Sultan Qaboos served as a turning point in Tehran-Muscat relations reinforcing good neighborly ties.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Arab states in the Persian Gulf developed a rivalry with the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional issues and they made several attempts to get closer to the Omani Kingdom seeking anti-Iran agenda, but, to no avail.

The Omani Government under Sultan Qaboos' leadership did not accept overtures of the Arab states inviting Muscat to align with them against Iran several times.

The relations of Iran-Oman are deep-rooted and the top diplomats of both sides have always made regular consultations.

On December 23, 2019, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif departed for Muscat in the framework of regular consultations between Iran and Oman.

Earlier on December 2, 2019, Alawi bin Abdullah visited Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on December 24, 2019, described Iran and Oman as two neighboring countries, saying Iran will always stand by Omani Sultanate.

In July 2015, Iran’s Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani also hailed Oman's intermediary role in nuclear talks with world powers.

9376**7129**1416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish