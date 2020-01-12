Larijani condoles with Omani counterparts on Sultan Qaboos demise

In his message to Consultative Assembly Speaker Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal al-Mawali and President of Omani Council of State Yahya bin Mahfooz Al-Manzari, Larijani extended his certainty that friendly and brotherly relations between two countries will be developed in various fields.

He offered his sincerest condolences and sympathy to Omani people, government and parliament.

Meanwhile, he congratulated Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on his election as new Sultan of Oman.

Sultan Qaboos of Oman bin Said al Said died after several months of illness at the age of 79, Omani media reported on Saturday.

The Omani Sultanate announced three days of public mourning in the country.

The flag of Oman will also fly half-mast for 40 days as a sign of respect for the deceased leader.

Meanwhile, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, cousin of the late Sultan was elected as his successor.

