Pres. Rouhani: Iran to stand by Qatar

Addressing a joint news conference with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday evening, President Rouhani said that it is clear to all that relations between our two countries are friendly and neighborly.

"We have been with Qatar in recent years after some countries imposed sanctions on Qatar, and we will be with Qatar in the future," the Iranian president added.

The political relations between the two countries are very good, he said, adding that during today's meeting we made important decisions to develop relations between the two countries. "We have good capacities in economic, business, scientific and cultural relations," President Rouhani added.

In the next few months, a joint commission will be formed, and "we hope that, together with the formation of a joint commission, the two countries will agree on trade, investment, and technology in all fields", the president highlighted.

Rouhani made the remark that today that "we decided to set up a joint commission" on a regular basis annually, noting that "we also decided to increase political and economic relations between the political and economic authorities" and to use all our capacities to the benefit of both nations.

President went on to say that given the importance of regional security, especially the waterways in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Oman Sea, we decided to have more consultations" and cooperation for the overall security of the region, he said.

Rouhani underscored that "we attach great importance to this visit and the presence of the Emir of Qatar in Iran and we hope to witness wider relations between the two countries and in the benefit of both nations and the whole region".

The high-ranking official also stated that "we hope this trip has a very beneficial impact on both countries and I would like to thank the Emir of Qatar for visiting Iran again".

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, arrived in Tehran today at noon and was officially welcomed by President Hassan Rouhani at the Sa’adabad Cultural Complex.

