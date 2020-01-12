President Rouhani officially welcomes Qatari Emir

The formal ceremony was held and President Rouhani and the Qatari Emir reviewed the guard of honor and introduced the high-ranking delegations.

Both sides started private talks after the ceremony.

During his stay, the Qatari Emir is supposed to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.

Earlier in a phone conversation with Hamad al-Thani, Rouhani said that reinforcing regional stability and security is very significant for Iran, reiterating that the only way to maintain regional security is promoting friendship and cooperation among neighbors and preventing intervention by the aliens.

"Assassination of Soleimani as guest of the Iraqi people and government is a blatant violation of the Iraqi sovereignty and big crime against the Iranian people," Rouhani said, noting that Iraqi parliament's enactment on the exit of the US Forces from the country and extensive support of the country's people were invaluable.

