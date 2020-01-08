Tehran, Ankara examine developments after Iran missile attacks

During the telephone conversation, the both sides reviewed the latest regional development after Iran's legitimate and firm response to US military bases in Iraq.

Earlier, Zarif reviewed the latest developments in the region with his Austrian and Malaysian counterparts.

Zarif also met with Oman and Qatar Foreign Ministers in Tehran in recent days to discuss regional developments following the assassination of Martyr General Soleimani.

The IRGC targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US assassination of its great commander.

The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Force and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

The IRGC said in the statement that the attacks came in response to the criminal and terrorist operation of the assassination of the commander of the IRGC Quds Forces Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US occupying forces in Iraq.

The statement stressed that to retaliate the US criminal act, the IRGC targeted the US airbase in Iraq with tens of surface-to-surface missiles.

The IRGC further warned the hegemonic and bloodthirsty US as the Great Satan that any evil act, any new measure and any king of aggression on its part will be met with an even harsher response.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish