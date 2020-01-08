Pakistan Army Chief, Iran envoy discuss regional developments

Pakistan army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that regional security situation, including Iran-US stand-off, was discussed during the meeting held at army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing also met with Pakistan Army Chief and discussed regional security situation.

Tensions in the region increased following the US assassination of IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, by the US on Friday morning.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US strikes.

​Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has also directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Islamic Republic of Iran, US and Saudi Arabia to de-escalate tensions in the region saying Pakistan would always be a partner for peace.

