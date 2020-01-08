Jan 8, 2020, 11:55 PM
Journalist ID: 2053
News Code: 83626982
0 Persons

Tags

Pakistan Army Chief, Iran envoy discuss regional developments

Pakistan Army Chief, Iran envoy discuss regional developments

Islamabad, Jan 8, IRNA -- Newly appointed ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Wednesday called on Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss regional developments, a military statement said.

Pakistan army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that regional security situation, including Iran-US stand-off, was discussed during the meeting held at army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing also met with Pakistan Army Chief and discussed regional security situation.

Tensions in the region increased following the US assassination of IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, by the US on Friday morning.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US strikes.

​Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has also directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Islamic Republic of Iran, US and Saudi Arabia to de-escalate tensions in the region saying Pakistan would always be a partner for peace.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 10 =