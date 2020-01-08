Pakistani FM to visit Iran, US on PM Khan’s direction

PM Imran Khan in a tweet on Wednesday said: I have asked FM Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the USA to meet with respective foreign ministers and Secretary of State.

Imran said he has also directed Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war.

Earlier Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan would always be a partner for peace. In this regard, he said Pakistan would continue to play its role in seeking to defuse tensions, prevent conflict, and preserve the peace.

IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, were targeted and assassinated by the US on Friday morning.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US strikes.

